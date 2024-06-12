The best iPhone 15 cases in 2024 will keep that Apple polished

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Have an iPhone 15 or planning to get one? Be sure you protect your investment. You've got tons of very protective phone cases to choose from. And they're more than just a hunk of plastic. These cases have wallets, bouncy rubber edges and pristine clear plastic to showcase your phone in all its glory. No matter what you choose, they're all great if you want to customize your new smartphone with the perfect case for you.

It might take a while to sift through all the cases to find the perfect option. But similar to the way you'd keep your tablet in a case to save it from accidental falls and spills, you should make sure that your new phone won't be damaged by unexpected jostling, either. That's where we come in.

Our experts have curated selections for some of the best iPhone 15 cases in 2024. The best part is, all of them are up for grabs right now. Protecting your phone has never been easier.

The best iPhone 15 cases in 2024

Best overall iPhone 15 case: Otterbox Defender Series XT

Otterbox

OtterBox is known for its armor-like cases. The latest Defender Series XT for the iPhone 15 line offers a protective two-piece design that keeps your phone securely in place inside a pressure-fitted frame. It also has port covers that help fend off dust and dirt.

Its slim profile has rubbery edges for a better grip and shock absorption. It also features bumpers around the camera array, with a prominent screen lip to make sure your phone stays as safe as possible.

For those who like an added layer of security, options to attach a lanyard or wristlet are available. If anything does happen to your case, OtterBox's lifetime warranty has you covered with a replacement that you only need to pay shipping for.

The OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Best clear iPhone 15 case: Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear MagSafe iPhone case



Presidio

Speck is known for its malleable, yet tough, clear cases, and its iPhone 15 line is its best yet. The Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear MagSafe iPhone case is a great choice for anyone looking for something low-key but still protective. Offering 13-foot drop protection and built-in tech to help keep germs at bay, it's the perfect option for anyone who wants a MagSafe-enhanced case but a minimalist look.

There's a dual-layer perimeter that absorbs any potential impact if you happen to drop your new iPhone 15. This case is made from 50% recycled plastics, so if you're concerned with doing your part to save the environment, you can feel good about shopping with Speck. Those same materials also help to ensure your case stays clear without yellowing even longer.

The Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear MagSafe iPhone case can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Best built-in wallet iPhone 15 case: Smartish Wallet Slayer



Amazon

Ditch that bulky wallet with the Smartish Wallet Slayer, a phone case that can store up to three cards plus cash with its innovative spring technology. You can strut confidently knowing your essentials are snug, all the while everything is concealed for your privacy while you're out and about.

Tested with 50 drops from 6 feet onto concrete, this model comes equipped with air-pocket corners poised to absorb shock. Plus, with a 1-milliment raised bezel, it guards your screen and camera from abrasive surfaces, giving you the freedom to place your phone down worry-free.

The side-loading slot means you can easily slide cards in and out as needed, while the one-piece design means not having to worry about broken flaps or parts. A thumb slot also helps you make sure that your most-used card is always at your fingertips.

Beyond its wallet features, it has textured sides for a better grip, because phone cases can be slippery – and you don't want to lose your credit cards.

You can grab this case in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models at Amazon.

Best rugged iPhone 15 case: Casetify MagSafe-compatible iPhone 15 Bounce Case

Casetify

If you're on the hunt for a phone case that melds top-tier protection with personalized style, the Casetify MagSafe-compatible iPhone 15 Bounce Case has you covered. Drawing inspiration from suspension bridges, this case features distinctive bounce corners. These expanded bumper corners, packed with air cavities, don't just look cool. They provide impressive structural support and rigidity.

Pair that with the phone's EcoShock feature, and you're looking at a staggering 21.3 feet of drop protection, outpacing many with military-grade standard protection. That's where a lot of the cost comes from with this pricier case, but if you want extra defense against scuffs, falls and scratches, it's a price you might want to pay.

Most importantly for some, this case is fully customizable. Choose your favorite hues, add custom prints and text, or choose from premade designs. That's one of the most exciting things about going with Casetify.

The Casetify MagSafe-compatible iPhone 15 Bounce Case is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Best leather iPhone 15 case: Zoof genuine leather case



Amazon

Apple is phasing out its leather case lineup, but that doesn't mean there aren't alternatives. This affordable leather case has the look and feel you're looking for without the massive price tag.

It's crafted from leather that hugs your device closely, with great shock absorption and impact resistance so you can be sure your new phone doesn't fall victim to accidental drops.

Each Zoof case is thin and svelte and comes in black, red, blue, brown and yellow hues.

The Zoof case can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

What is the best iPhone 15 case?

You did it. The hard part is over. You chose which iPhone 15 you want to use, but now you need a case for it. When you go to buy your first case for Apple's latest flagship phone, consider the following factors.

Your lifestyle: Start with your daily routine. Are you outdoorsy, or do you have a knack for dropping your phone? Opt for a case with robust drop protection. If you often find yourself in unpredictable weather or near bodies of water, a weatherproof case might be your go-to.

Start with your daily routine. Are you outdoorsy, or do you have a knack for dropping your phone? Opt for a case with robust drop protection. If you often find yourself in unpredictable weather or near bodies of water, a weatherproof case might be your go-to. Style and design: Like to flaunt your phone's look? Clear cases or those with a slim profile might be your speed. If personal flair is your thing, there's a world of designs, textures, and colors to choose from.

Like to flaunt your phone's look? Clear cases or those with a slim profile might be your speed. If personal flair is your thing, there's a world of designs, textures, and colors to choose from. Functionality: Some cases offer added perks -- kickstands for viewing, cardholders for minimalists, or built-in screen protectors for the extra cautious. If you're a MagSafe lover or use specific mounts or accessories, make sure the case is compatible before you buy.

Some cases offer added perks -- kickstands for viewing, cardholders for minimalists, or built-in screen protectors for the extra cautious. If you're a MagSafe lover or use specific mounts or accessories, make sure the case is compatible before you buy. Material: From silicone to leather, phone case material can affect grip, feel, and durability. Plus, if you're environmentally conscious, there are eco-friendly options made from recycled materials.

From silicone to leather, phone case material can affect grip, feel, and durability. Plus, if you're environmentally conscious, there are eco-friendly options made from recycled materials. User reviews: Before hitting that buy button, take a peek at user reviews. They offer a treasure trove of real-world insights and can flag any potential issues or added bonuses you haven't considered. You won't find many this early in the game, but for the cases that are new iterations of tried and true models, you can get an idea of what people thought about their older versions before buying.