Would new Florida child labor bill be in the best interest of the state and the kids? | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry takes a deep dive into a child labor bill that would allow Florida kids to work longer hours and even overnight shifts. Joining him for the discussion is Daniel Tilley, the legal director of the ACLU of Florida, who explains whether it would be in the state’s and children’s best interest. Also, Miami Life’s “Person of Interest” this week is Nova Southeastern University men’s basketball coach Jim Crutchfield, who’s considered the architect of NSU’s history-making team. Meanwhile, the University of Miami celebrated its 100th anniversary this week and Miami Life gets a history lesson in the turbulent beginnings UM had to overcome to become the nationally renowned school. Plus, Berry shares a sneak peek of next week’s episode and its latest installment of “Side Hustle.”