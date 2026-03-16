World Baseball Classic semifinals: Venezuela vs. Italy set for showdown in Little Havana Excitement is building in Little Havana as the World Baseball Classic semifinals between Venezuela and Italy are just hours away. Fans are gathering at the stadium for this highly anticipated matchup, bringing international energy and big-league talent to Miami. CBS Miami Sports anchor Mike Cugno is on the scene with live updates, pre-game buzz, and all the highlights as these two teams battle for a spot in the final.