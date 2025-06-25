Watch CBS News

Woman injured in shooting on Palmetto Expressway

The Florida Highway Patrol said someone fired into a car near NW 47 Avenue and woman in the front passenger seat was struck in the chest. She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.
