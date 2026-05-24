Wildfire near Miami forces park evacuation, prompts health warnings A fast-moving wildfire near West Kendall has burned at least 10 acres, forcing evacuations and prompting health warnings for smoke. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and forestry crews are on scene, as officials urge those with respiratory issues to stay indoors and drivers to use caution. Meanwhile, a separate blaze between Broward and Collier counties has scorched over 1,200 acres near I-75 in Big Cypress National Preserve and is 40% contained. Stay with CBS Miami for updates.