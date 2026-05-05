WHO: Possible human-to-human spread in cruise ship hantavirus outbreak The World Health Organization now says some human-to-human transmission may have occurred aboard a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak that killed three passengers and left several others sick. Seventeen Americans are among those on board. Strict isolation and hygiene protocols are in place, and medical monitoring continues. The outbreak has claimed the lives of a Dutch couple and a German national, with five additional cases suspected. Hantavirus is typically transmitted from rodents, but officials are investigating whether it is spreading between people in this case.