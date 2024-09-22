Watch CBS News

Weekend Weather Forecast for Sunday 9/22/24

CBS News Miami's meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez reminds South Florida residents and visitors to stay hydrated even in this near-perfect, 80-degree day. There is a chance of mid-afternoon showers. But overall, autumn is off to a great start.
