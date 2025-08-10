Latest
Warehouse fire collapses roof in Medley
An automotive warehouse's roof partially collapsed after bursting into flames on Saturday afternoon, causing plumes of smoke to billow into the skies over northwestern Miami-Dade County, fire officials said.
