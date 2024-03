Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 town hall this Thursday Thursday, March 14th at 8pm – CBSNewsMiami will be moderating “Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024.” A Town Hall in partnership with The Miami Herald, WLRN and Univision23 Miami. One hour of the town hall will be streaming live on CBS News Miami, Pluto TV, and our APP – and will air on WBFS TV 33. At 9 p.m., an extra half hour will be live streamed to continue the conversation.