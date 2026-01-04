Venezuela supporters flood Doral streets after Maduro’s capture Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered throughout the day at a longtime community hub in Doral to celebrate the news of Nicolás Maduro’s capture. By nightfall, the crowd had thinned, but earlier the street outside the restaurant was packed with people waving flags, playing drums, and calling the moment the start of a new chapter. Many described the atmosphere as joyful and emotional, saying the news felt like the beginning of a “new world” for Venezuelans both in Miami and abroad.