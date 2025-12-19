Unlicensed injector accused of harming clients released from Broward jail A South Florida woman is out of jail after being accused of injecting patients with Botox and other fillers without a medical license. One alleged victim told police she was in extreme pain and crying during the procedure and later reported the incident to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The woman declined to comment as she left the Broward County Jail, but investigators say she misled clients into believing she was qualified to perform the injections.