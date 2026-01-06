Uncertainty grows over Venezuela’s future as Trump defends raid that captured Maduro A day after ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York courtroom on drug‑trafficking charges, President Trump praised the U.S. military raid that captured him, calling the American military the most powerful in the world. But questions about Venezuela’s future remain unresolved. Trump has said the U.S. will “run the country,” while former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has been installed as interim leader.