U.S. proposes steep tariff on Italian pasta, prices could soar The U.S. government is proposing a 107% tariff on 13 Italian pasta makers, accusing them of dumping cheap products into the American market and undercutting domestic companies. Italian pasta accounts for about 12% of U.S. sales, and experts warn the move could shrink imports, drive up prices, and boost profits for U.S. producers at the expense of consumers. Some Italian companies say they may stop exporting pasta to the U.S. if the tariff is finalized.