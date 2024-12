Tyler Perry Studios President Peter Mensch, 62, died when a plane he was piloting crashed Friday evening in Homosassa, Fla.

Tyler Perry Studios exec dies in Florida plane crash Tyler Perry Studios President Peter Mensch, 62, died when a plane he was piloting crashed Friday evening in Homosassa, Fla.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On