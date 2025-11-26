Two National Guard troops shot near White House; suspect in custody Two West Virginia National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C., were critically injured in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the gunman approached troops on routine patrol and opened fire. The suspect was also shot and is expected to survive. The attack happened around 2 p.m. at 17th and I streets. Officials say 300 troops have been stationed in D.C. since summer, and the president has requested 500 more following the incident.