Trump pauses planned strike on Iran as negotiations continue; Americans worried about gas prices resident Trump has postponed a planned military attack on Iran, citing ongoing negotiations and warning that a full-scale assault could still happen if talks fail. Iran says it is focused on a peace agreement, though nuclear issues remain unaddressed. Meanwhile, new CBS News polling reveals 76% of Americans are concerned about the economy, with many citing gas prices as a financial hardship since the start of the Iran conflict.