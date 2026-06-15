Trump official cites security concerns over Miami Airport Incident for denying Somali ref's entry The Trump administration’s top 2026 World Cup official is defending the decision to deny Somali referee Omar Artan entry at Miami International Airport, citing alleged communications with “very bad people” shortly before his arrival. Executive Director Andrew Giuliani stands by the deportation but declined to reveal details about Artan’s contacts. The incident has sparked controversy ahead of the tournament and raised questions about security protocols for international officials.