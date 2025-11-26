Trump administration ends TPS for Haitians, putting 300,000 at risk of deportation The Trump administration has revoked Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Haitians living in the U.S., meaning more than 300,000 people could face deportation starting Feb. 3, 2026. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acknowledged Haiti remains volatile but said extending TPS would conflict with U.S. interests. Advocates call the decision devastating, warning that hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake for people who have lived and worked legally in the country for years.