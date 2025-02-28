Watch CBS News

Hitting the field with the Savannah Bananas

CBS News Miami's Trish Christakis hit the field with the Savannah Bananas to get a sneak peek into the baseball traveling circus, The Bananas have two local players on the team, one played at FIU and is excited to be back on the diamond.
