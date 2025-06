The City of Miami celebrates Juneteenth, and remembers history in a big way | Miami Life Extra In this Miami Life Extra: Jim Berry got the chance to sit down with Councilwoman Katrina Wilson to speak on the Juneteenth event happening this weekend in Miami Gardens at the Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park at 4pm on Saturday. The event will feature music, food, and entertainment! Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.