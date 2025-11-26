Thanksgiving travel smooth in Miami, but 80 million expected nationwide Thanksgiving travel at Miami International Airport was smooth Wednesday night, but officials and passengers are bracing for a major rush in the coming days. More than 80 million people are expected to travel nationwide during the holiday period, with 73 million on the roads, 6 million flying, and 2.5 million using other methods such as cruises. Travelers described crowded traffic lanes but said the congestion was expected for the holiday.