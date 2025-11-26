Watch CBS News

Thanksgiving travel smooth in Miami, but 80 million expected nationwide

Thanksgiving travel at Miami International Airport was smooth Wednesday night, but officials and passengers are bracing for a major rush in the coming days. More than 80 million people are expected to travel nationwide during the holiday period, with 73 million on the roads, 6 million flying, and 2.5 million using other methods such as cruises. Travelers described crowded traffic lanes but said the congestion was expected for the holiday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue