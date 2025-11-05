Supreme Court weighs Trump’s use of emergency powers for sweeping tariffs The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on President Trump’s tariff policies and whether his reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 amounts to an overreach of executive authority. The administration argued the president has legal authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval, describing them as regulatory rather than revenue‑raising. Several justices, including conservatives, questioned the administration’s interpretation of the law.