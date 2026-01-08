Study: Weight returns quickly after stopping Ozempic or Wegovy A new study published in The BMJ finds that people who stop taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy regain weight about four times faster than those who follow traditional diet and exercise programs. Weight typically returns to pre-treatment levels within two years, along with increased risk markers for diabetes and heart disease. On average, participants regained about one pound per month after discontinuing the drugs. Experts warn these medications should be seen as a jumpstart, not a silver bullet.