Study finds fluoride in drinking water boosts cognition, challenges claims of IQ decline A new study published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science finds fluoride in drinking water does not impair cognitive abilities and may even boost them. Using test scores from nearly 27,000 Americans, researchers reported that students with full childhood exposure to recommended fluoride levels scored higher than those without, with no evidence of cognitive decline later in life. The findings challenge earlier government research that linked fluoride to lower IQ.