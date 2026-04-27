Stalemate in Iran conflict as US considers new proposal President Trump met with his national security team to discuss a new proposal from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade. However, the offer fails to address Iran's nuclear program—a key issue for Washington. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's leader rejects US-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, and hostilities in the region continue despite ceasefire efforts. Tensions remain high as diplomatic talks stall and critical shipping lanes stay closed.