Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 1/29/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the upper 70s. Over the weekend, we'll warm into the low 80s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.