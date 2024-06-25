Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 6/25/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says expect another round of rain on Tuesday. As the winds shift out of the southwest, it will be hotter and storms will move in during the afternoon hours.
