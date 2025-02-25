Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 2/25/2025 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says highs will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Wednesday morning we'll wake to the low 60s with highs again in the upper 70s in the afternoon.
