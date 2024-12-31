Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 12/31/2024 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says we'll enjoy mainly dry conditions in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Firework displays and festivities in the evening will be dry and mild, with temperatures in the 70s.
