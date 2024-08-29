Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Thursday 8/29/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says we'll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance of rain dips a bit on Friday but goes back up over the weekend.
