South Florida Weather for Thursday 1/23/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says cloudy, misty rain will push through in the morning hours. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the low 60s. A late-week cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s on Saturday morning.
