Watch CBS News

South Florida weather for Saturday 3/8/25

High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s across the coast with some upper 80s inland under a cloud-free sky today. Dry, clear conditions will continue into this evening, according to CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist K.C. Sherman.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.