Watch CBS News

South Florida weather for Saturday 02/01/2025 9AM

We're heading into a warm, humid, and mostly dry weekend for South Florida! Some light, patchy morning fog with temperatures in the lower 70s will eventually give way to a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.