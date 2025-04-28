Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Monday 4/28/2025 11PM

CBS Miami Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says South Florida will stay mild overnight, but scattered showers and isolated storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with a 30% rain chance before drier, breezier weather returns midweek.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.