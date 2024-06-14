Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 6/14/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the early morning should be quiet but another round of rain will move in late morning, afternoon, and evening with the potential for downpours and flooding since the ground is already saturated.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.