Watch CBS News

South Florida weather for Friday 5/16/25 12PM

South Florida is baking under intense heat and humidity, with temperatures feeling near 100 degrees and little rain expected until mid to late next week. NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.