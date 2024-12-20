Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 12/20/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says Friday will be mild with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. A front overnight will bring drier, cooler air, and morning temperatures over the weekend will be in the 50s.
