South Florida Weather for Friday 12/13/2024 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm a few degrees each day over the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
