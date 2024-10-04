Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 10/4/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says to keep an umbrella handy. Passing showers and storms will move in late morning into the afternoon. A disturbance in the tropics will increase our chance of rain over the weekend and early next week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.