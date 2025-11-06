South Florida skincare worker accused of stealing $30,000 in Botox‑like drugs, selling home inject A South Florida skincare worker is accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of Botox‑like drugs from her employer and selling injections in private homes. Police say Eliana Collazo, who worked at International Dermatology Research in Fountainbleau, faces multiple charges, including exploitation of the elderly. Her attorney is disputing the allegations, while the clinic’s 82‑year‑old owner reported the missing vials after noticing irregularities.