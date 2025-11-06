South Florida federal workers line up for free groceries amid financial strain Federal workers in South Florida lined up for free groceries in Homestead as financial strain deepens. Feeding South Florida distributed enough food to support about 275 families for a week. Employees from agencies including Social Security, TSA, Veterans Affairs, and the Bureau of Prisons said the assistance is critical, with some struggling even to afford transportation to work. Despite the hardship, workers stressed they remain committed to serving the public.