Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 p.m. Weather Forecast 10/6/2024

CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera breaks down what South Florida should expect for the next few days under the NEXT Weather Alert and has the latest on Milton's forecast and path.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.