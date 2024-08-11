Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 8/11/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says to expect a dry start to Sunday before things get hot and humid as South Florida goes under another heat advisory with feels-like temperatures go into the triple digits.
