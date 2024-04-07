Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 4/7/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says to expect a nice Sunday despite the partly cloudy skies and expect the dry stretch to continue into Wednesday. But, be prepared for some rain as a cold front comes in Thursday.
