Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 3/17/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says Sunday starts off warm and muggy with a chance for a stray shower later in the day. However, expect a couple of cold fronts from the north to bring up those rain chances later this week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.