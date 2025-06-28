Watch CBS News

South Florida 7 p.m. Weather Forecast 6/28/2025

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren is tracking the tropics as Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Western Gulf. Meanwhile, he says to expect warmer air in our skies for Saturday evening.
