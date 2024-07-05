Watch CBS News

South Florida 5 p.m. Weather Forecast 7/5/2024

CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says to expect potential thunderstorms to come through and bring down temperatures across South Florida, and he has been tracking Tropical Storm Beryl as it continues heading toward South Texas.
