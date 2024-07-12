Watch CBS News

South Florida 5 p.m. Weather Forecast 7/12/2024

CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says to expect nicer weather for the weekend as there may be only a few showers to deal with on the coast in the mornings before some inland thunderstorms in the afternoon.
