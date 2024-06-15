Watch CBS News

South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 6/15/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says South Florida is beginning to settle into a drier pattern on Saturday night following several days of heavy rain and flooding, so don't expect a lot of rain for Father's Day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.