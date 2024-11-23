Watch CBS News

South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 11/23/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect temperatures to drop late Saturday night with a light wind going into Sunday morning, bringing cool and dry conditions before a warming trend later in the week.
